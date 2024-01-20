Internet of Bio-NanoThings Is Upon Us, US Bombs For Genocide & Israel Kills Hostage w/ Poison Gas

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/20/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v45nn9f","div":"rumble_v45nn9f"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Scott C. Smith Interview - EPA & Norfolk Southern Continue To Hide East Palestine's Dioxin Poisoning Scott C. Smith Interview - The East Palestine Diaster And The Continuing EPA Cover Up Investigation Found East Palestine "Controlled Burn" Unnecessary (Norfolk Lied) & Israel Bombs Syria Up To 14,000% More Dioxins In East Palestine Homes Compared To Control & The France Psyop The Clean Harbors Waste Disposal Ohio Scandal, Azov Hong Kong Protesters & Ideological Subversion New Tab (7) Patricia P. on X: "@paintsmithUSA @TheChiefNerd w/o #TwoPartyIllusion bs, this fair &honest analysis by @TLAVagabond of Trump vax delusion or his ignorance? min marker 28:00 or back it up for more context for many like myself this is a litmus test. https://t.co/YTJ9ha0GdT" / X Gain-Of-Function's Newest "Brain Virus" & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control... Everything Frontiers | Human Brain/Cloud Interface (6) Amazing Polly Isn't Here to Compromise on X: "While we were sleeping this is what the telecommunications and satellite people were doing. IntraBioNets Control / communication between the human body and satellites. And this was written pre 2020 https://t.co/Gdwz46AIVX https://t.co/s6GwAfp28U" / X Projects – Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz Microbiome-Gut-Brain Axis as a Biomolecular Communication Network for the Internet of Bio-NanoThings | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore A novel switch to turn genes on/off on cue Denver medical team receives live Ebola vaccines | 9news.com Denver Health administers 1st shots of Ebola vaccines Package Insert - ERVEBO Screen Shot 2024-01-20 at 2.48.34 PM.png (2558×1334) ERVEBO | FDA (6) We Are All ❤️🖤🤍💚 on X: "@SandraWeeden @tlavagabond" / X (7) El hombre que ríe (The Man Who Laughs) on X: "@TLAVagabond @SlowNewsDayShow" / X New Tab (19) R A W S A L E R T S on X: "🚨#BREAKING: A group called the Patriot Front are currently marching down at the World Trade Center 📌#Manhattan l #NewYork Currently, approximately 90-150 individuals identified as the "Patriot Front" and recognized as a right-wing organization are advancing towards the 9/11… https://t.co/aTiFZtNqdV" / X The Patriot Front, January 6th & The "Vanilla ISIS" Psyop Rights Groups Demand Israel Stop Arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine - Israel News - Haaretz.com For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it's blown up in our faces | The Times of Israel Wire 2023-11-30 at 8_15 PM.jpeg (1178×656) (19) Shoe on X: "A DC cop working the protests outside the Whitehouse sent me this picture. This patch is Al Qassim Brigades, a Hamas terror group. He said the guys dressed like this were spotting and assessing (which is done to collect intel). https://t.co/9ppfNs3Mrg" / X New Tab (16) Sputnik on X: "🇪🇺 "Currently, over 800,000 Ukrainian men are in Europe. They illegally escaped, violating Ukrainian law," said Estonian conservative MP Jaak Madison, proposing to extend Zelensky's mobilization beyond U...