Is Smart Dust Already In Use On The Population & Was “COVID-19” An Attempted Experimental Next Step?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/22/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v46236c","div":"rumble_v46236c"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Internet of Bio-NanoThings Is Upon Us, US Bombs For Genocide & Israel Kills Hostage w/ Poison Gas Dust Networks: Helping Build Smart Cities of the Future - YouTube dustnetworks - YouTube : : : : D U S T N E T W O R K S : : : : What is a Mesh Network? -- Definition from WhatIs.com Welcome to Dust Networks: Embedded Wireless Sensor Networking for Monitoring and Control The information you need is all around you | Dust Networks Charles Lieber's nanoscale transistors can enter cells without harming them | Harvard Magazine Wireless Sensor Networks - Linear Technology SmartMesh | Analog Devices dustcloud - Confluence How Smart Dust Could Spy On Your Brain | MIT Technology Review Injectable meshes for neural recordings | Nature Methods US9539210B2 - Vaccine nanotechnology - Google Patents US000009539210B220170110 Syringe-injectable mesh electronics integrate seamlessly with minimal chronic immune response in the brain | PNAS Flipping a Switch Inside the Head : Seek The Deadly LNP/Spike Protein Design & The New modRNA Ferritin Nanoparticle Universal Flu Injection Mind control using sound waves? We ask a scientist how it works | World Economic Forum The injectable nanosensor that will one day read your thoughts - BBC Science Focus Magazine Wireless activation of targeted brain circuits in less than one second | Rice News | News and Media Relations | Rice University (23) Maryam Henein/ (aka BeeLady) on X: "Oh, Look #CharlesLieber is already busy at work👀👀💥👇 (date APRIL 2023) Glad you are working on stitching flexible electronics into the brain instead of serving any time in jail as a spy. #Transhumanism https://t.co/jWZPVEnBX3" / X Stitching flexible electronics into the brain | bioRxiv The Charles Lieber Connection: From Nanotechnology To COVID-19 To Technocracy Bob Langer The Coronavirus "Common Denominator" Tied To Charles Lieber & Israel's NY "Smart Cities" Internet of Bio-NanoThings Is Upon Us, US Bombs For Genocide & Israel Kills Hostage w/ Poison Gas Gain-Of-Function's Newest "Brain Virus" & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control... Everything (23) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "This is what dual use tech looks like. It can be a weapon or it can help. It all depends on how the mRNA is programmed (which again is actually modRNA - N1-methyl-pseudouridine modified RNA https://t.co/dc8bZfHG2l). This is the mRNA platform tech. Do you trust Pfizer or the FDA?" / X (24) Graveyard Pirate on X: "Here's the full interview link to the second clip https://t.co/HQ6xRGPFlv" / X Battelle Neuro Team Advances to Phase II of DARPA N3 Program| Battelle Press Release New Tab (24) WHO African Region on X: "It's official! Cameroon🇨🇲 has now introduced the RTS,S malaria vaccine into its expanded vaccination programme, following a 4-dose schedule. Baby Daniella is the first baby to be vaccinated! #VaccinesWork https://t.co/GIYhS8lpBw" / X