James Corbett Interview - Engineered Division & Subservience Under A Guise Of Resistance

Joining me today is James Corbett, here to discuss the long con of the US partisan divide, the budding Palantir control grid, and what appears to be the technocratic agenda truly coming to fruition. We also discuss the engineered division of the US under the guise of resisting the "other side" and what James has seen shift in the field of independent media -- over the decades of running the Corbett Report -- as well as the narratives around the agendas themselves and the public's reaction to them. James breaks down what he sees happening with the mainstream alternative media (MAM) and the many different transitions currently taking place from the old systems to the new.
Source Links:
The Corbett Report | Open Source Intelligence News
New Tab
Episode 473 – Algocracy: Government for the New World Order | The Corbett Report
Leaked: Palantir’s Plan to Help ICE Deport People
Welcome to the Palantir World Order
The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?
RFK Jr.'s autism study to amass medical records of many Americans - CBS News
The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid: A Checklist of Trump Administration Actions to Date – Solari Report
New Tab
The Battle for Your Brain is ALREADY Underway | The Corbett Report
MWI Video: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future – Dr. James Giordano - Modern War Institute
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism
The Quiet Transition From DARPA's XAI To Elon's xAI & Haaretz Exposes Sadistic Nature Of The IDF
Americans Speaking Out About Israel's Genocide Could Be Next - In Principle It Is The Same
James Corbett Archives - The Last American Vagabond
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
Share this post