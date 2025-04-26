The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

James Corbett Interview - Engineered Division & Subservience Under A Guise Of Resistance

Written by Ryan Cristián
Apr 26, 2025
Joining me today is James Corbett, here to discuss the long con of the US partisan divide, the budding Palantir control grid, and what appears to be the technocratic agenda truly coming to fruition. We also discuss the engineered division of the US under the guise of resisting the "other side" and what James has seen shift in the field of independent media -- over the decades of running the Corbett Report -- as well as the narratives around the agendas themselves and the public's reaction to them. James breaks down what he sees happening with the mainstream alternative media (MAM) and the many different transitions currently taking place from the old systems to the new.

Source Links:

The Corbett Report | Open Source Intelligence News

New Tab

Episode 473 – Algocracy: Government for the New World Order | The Corbett Report

Leaked: Palantir’s Plan to Help ICE Deport People

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?

RFK Jr.'s autism study to amass medical records of many Americans - CBS News

The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid: A Checklist of Trump Administration Actions to Date – Solari Report

New Tab

The Battle for Your Brain is ALREADY Underway | The Corbett Report

MWI Video: The Brain is the Battlefield of the Future – Dr. James Giordano - Modern War Institute

Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism

The Quiet Transition From DARPA's XAI To Elon's xAI & Haaretz Exposes Sadistic Nature Of The IDF

Americans Speaking Out About Israel's Genocide Could Be Next - In Principle It Is The Same

James Corbett Archives - The Last American Vagabond

