Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Larken Rose Interview - The Illusion Of Authority & The Collapse Of The Two Party Paradigm

The Last American Vagabond
Oct 16, 2024
Share
Transcript

Joining me today is Larken Rose, author of The Most Dangerous Superstition, here to discuss exactly that, the most dangerous superstition: the illusion of authority. We discuss how this illusion is used to control our lives and how it is at the root of most every problem we face as free individuals. We discuss voting and how it is a central part of this deception, as it is designed to give us the illusion of control over the entire process, and we highlight the many different solutions to overcoming this all-encompassing mechanism of control, that only exists because we allow it to.

Source Links:

The Rose Channel(244) The Most Dangerous Superstition by Larken Rose [Audio book] - YouTube(12) Larken Rose (@larken_rose) / X

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

Discussion about this podcast

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Last American Vagabond
Recent Episodes
Dan Cohen Interview - The Manufactured Middle East Plight & The Zionism Lynchpin
  The Last American Vagabond
Dan Cohen & Kim Ives Interview - Haiti's Long History Of Western Destabilization & Dehumanization
  The Last American Vagabond
Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - See Beyond The Duopoly & Take Responsibility For Your Future
  The Last American Vagabond
It Is Time For A New Revolution - July 4th, 2024
  The Last American Vagabond
The Entirely Preventable Impending Rafah Massacre, War/Border Bill & Blood Libel Or Verifiable Fact?
  The Last American Vagabond
The Rafah Super Bowl Massacre, UNRWA Tunnel Claim Further Debunked & Twitter Censors For Zionism
  The Last American Vagabond
Israel Claims Hamas Tunnel Found Under UNRWA Headquarters – More Israeli Lies Or Genuine Evidence?
  The Last American Vagabond