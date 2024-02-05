On February 3rd, 2024, TLAV lead investigator Derrick Broze interviewed Michael Connett, lead attorney for the Fluoride Action Network in the #FluorideLawsuit. Derrick asks Michael about the facts behind the lawsuit, the science which drove him to pursue the suit against the EPA, and what comes next in the fight against water fluoridation. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v48yp5c","div":"rumble_v48yp5c"}); Source Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/health/fluoride-trial/ https://www.givesendgo.com/FluorideTrial Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation (3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
Michael Connett Interview – Leading The Charge In The Fight Against Water Fluoridation
Feb 05, 2024
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
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