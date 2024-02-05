The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
Michael Connett Interview – Leading The Charge In The Fight Against Water Fluoridation
0:00
-36:47

Michael Connett Interview – Leading The Charge In The Fight Against Water Fluoridation

The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Feb 05, 2024

On February 3rd, 2024, TLAV lead investigator Derrick Broze interviewed Michael Connett, lead attorney for the Fluoride Action Network in the #FluorideLawsuit. Derrick asks Michael about the facts behind the lawsuit, the science which drove him to pursue the suit against the EPA, and what comes next in the fight against water fluoridation. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble");   Rumble("play", {"video":"v48yp5c","div":"rumble_v48yp5c"}); Source Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/category/health/fluoride-trial/ https://www.givesendgo.com/FluorideTrial   Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation (3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Last American Vagabond · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture