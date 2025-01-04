Playback speed
Mitch Burcham Interview - How The Government Commandeered Bitcoin & Its Decentralized Future

The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
Jan 04, 2025
6
Share
Transcript

Joining me today is Mitch Burcham, Director of Advanced Studies at the Blockchain Academy, here to discuss what he sees as the true vision, the original vision, of Bitcoin. We discuss whether Bitcoin has effectively been hijacked or commandeered by power structures to suit their interests of control, as opposed to what many feel was Bitcoin's original direction of decentralized interactions between individuals, specifically peer-to-peer transactions without the need for banks or governments. This has become a very contentious topic in the world of cryptocurrency as well as for average people who have justifiable concerns regarding any digital currency. We discuss the concepts of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and how they can be used like any tool, as a weapon or to build something new, and how now is the time to strike that new path.

Source Links:

Bitcoin Academy Sign Up

bitcoin.pdfScreen Shot 2025-01-03 at 10.44.05 AM.png (712×934)New TabBlockchain 51% Attacks - Lessons Learned for Developers and Trading Platform Operators - LexologyNew TabJustifying a CBDC TransitionBrazil’s CBDC pilot contains code that can freeze or reduce funds, dev claims(33) The Solari Report on X: "BTC and the American Intelligence Community Are Connected at the Hip @_whitneywebb @markgoodw_in @Bitcoin Using Bitcoin and Stablecoins to Expand Dollar Dominance with Whitney Webb and Mark Goodwin By Catherine Austin Fitts As the world struggles with the dangers of central https://t.co/B65XVv189w" / XNew TabThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and Rumble‘Tone deaf’ — US moves $2B Silk Road BTC after Trump’s stockpile pledgeNew Tab(46) Bitcoin Archive on X: "JUST IN: Artificial Intelligence agents can now directly hold+manage+spend #Bitcoin on the Lightning Network thanks to new tools launched by Lightning Labs in partnership with Langchain ai. 😳 https://t.co/DAu42zbXf8" / X(22) Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 on X: "Artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT have learned how to send bitcoin payments. To put this in other words... Machines can pay other machines. https://t.co/j9VtLxpJc8" / X(30) Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 on X: "Co-founder of the technology giant Palantir, @JTLonsdale says, “There is one type of #bitcoin buyer that could be very important, AI agents. AI will use crypto to coordinate” https://t.co/pGMGUwaTGd" / XNew TabFILE_8436.pdfVanessa Beeley Interview - Evidence Points To EMP In What MSM/DHS Call "New 9/11-Like Threat"New TabBitcoin FastTrack™ Online Early-bird

