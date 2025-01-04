Mitch Burcham Interview - How The Government Commandeered Bitcoin & Its Decentralized Future

Joining me today is Mitch Burcham, Director of Advanced Studies at the Blockchain Academy, here to discuss what he sees as the true vision, the original vision, of Bitcoin. We discuss whether Bitcoin has effectively been hijacked or commandeered by power structures to suit their interests of control, as opposed to what many feel was Bitcoin's original direction of decentralized interactions between individuals, specifically peer-to-peer transactions without the need for banks or governments. This has become a very contentious topic in the world of cryptocurrency as well as for average people who have justifiable concerns regarding any digital currency. We discuss the concepts of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology and how they can be used like any tool, as a weapon or to build something new, and how now is the time to strike that new path.
