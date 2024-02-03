Over 100k Gazans Dead, Injured, Or Presumed Dead & US Allies Get Away With Murder (And Much Worse)

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/3/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v48m3e5","div":"rumble_v48m3e5"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Dr. Philipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride's Harms Derrick Broze on X: "This is so dumb. Another lawsuit seeks damages from City of Buffalo for lack of fluoride in water https://t.co/t5DB8fXHRm" / X New Tab (6) InThisTogether on X: "If you live in the UK, you live in a dictatorship. Many have been trying to warn everyone but no one seems too bothered. You can now be imprisoned for questioning state narratives. Democracy? Don't make me laugh. https://t.co/dW7ipYgxzq" / X UK’s “Online Safety Act” OFFICIALLY grants MSM permission to publish lies – OffGuardian The New American Empire: Google's New Propaganda Program Changes Everything The Smith Mundt Modernization Act & MSM - The Legalized Deception Of The American People Patriots Labeled Terrorists, Gov Propaganda, Netanyahu Indictments & Israel's Resource War Reveale.. Lifting Of US Propaganda Ban Gives New Meaning To Old Song Yes, US Government Propaganda Use Against American Citizens Is Officially Legal Now New Tab (5) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "Elon is saying both that there is a climate crisis that we need to "solve" & in order to solve this alleged crisis we need a "carbon tax"... but I guess since the "free speech savior" is proposing this it will be received as insightful. #TwoPartyIllusion #ManufacturingConsent" / X New Tab (5) Ronni Nicole #KPSS on X: "'Alberta to Ban Medical Transition for Children Province will give women choice to compete in ‘women’s-only division’ in athletic competitions" https://t.co/uMEIWc4mSK" / X (6) Yang on X: "🧵: NYT published a long article today about detransitioners and how the “always affirm” model has destroyed the bodies and lives of many confused children. Some notable details below. https://t.co/4nrvSgSQqN" / X The Dark and Surreptitious Agenda Driving The "Transgender Movement" The Weaponization Of The Transgender Movement & The Focus On Your Kids transgender Archives - The Last American Vagabond New Tab (6) 🥖🎪 on X: "@TLAVagabond Very strange correction coming from abc on this story .. WTF is bombing Syria then? 😂 https://t.co/owRDM77cS0" / X Live updates: US strikes in Iraq, Syria kill at least 45 - ABC News U.S. Central Command on X: "CENTCOM Statement on U.S. Strikes in Iraq and Syria At 4:00 p.m. (EST) Feb. 02, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. U.S. military forces… https://t.co/HeLMFDx9zY" / X LastAmericanVagabond on X: "@rizzmatism @disclosetv https://t.co/n2t5GrSjSm" / X Hawkeye1812Z on X: "🇺🇸💥🇮🇶Footage shows the explosions of the headquarters of the Anbar Operation Command & the headquarters of the 13th Hashd al-Sha’bi Brigade, after it was targeted by US raids, in the Anbar province of Iraq That is is unit which is fighting ISIS ... 🤔 https://t.co/1Mpzey79Wu" / X Quantum Connections on X: "@TLAVagabond We'd b...