Texas Border Crisis The New Jan 6th, Weaponized Migration & ICJ Rules Merit To Israel Genocide Claim

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/27/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v474p2u","div":"rumble_v474p2u"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Border Patrol Says Agents Will Not Remove Texas Razor Wire Barriers | ZeroHedge 10th Amendment - Rights Reserved to States or People | Constitution Center Article I Section 8 | Constitution Annotated | Congress.gov | Library of Congress Supreme Court says Texas can’t block feds from the border | The Texas Tribune Republicans Push Greg Abbott to Go All Out in Border War With Biden | The New Republic What’s really behind the border showdown on the Rio Grande? | The Independent Trump tells states to send National Guard to Texas amid Abbott, Biden standoff | Fox News HISTORIC! All Republican Governors Back Texas As They Stand Up Against The Fed’s Border Invasion (55) Agent Smith on X: "🚨 🇺🇸 BREAKING: TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WARNS BIDEN OF MILITARY CONFRONTATION Dan Patrick: “The biggest mistake the Biden administration could make would be confronting border patrol, or our Military, or our National Guard at our Border.” This is looking very dangerous by… https://t.co/P4Wbr7S6rY" / X (50) Agent Smith on X: "🚨 🇺🇸 BREAKING: GOVERNOR OF OKLAHOMA OPENLY DISCUSSES POSSIBILITY OF CIVIL WAR Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) is openly discussing a civil war between the United States and states that have sided with Texas. #CivilWar2 https://t.co/ot5oTJhEbW" / X Dealing with the threat of weaponized migration – GIS Reports Israel’s Mass Displacement of Gazans Fits Strategy of Using Migration as a Tool of War | Baker Institute (30) Sam Parker 🇺🇲 on X: "🚨 IS BEN SHAPIRO FUNDING THE US BORDER INVASION? In HIAS's 2022 Annual report, a "Ben Shapiro" is listed as contributing between $100k-$500k for fiscal year 2022. @BenShapiro, of the Daily Wire, famously declared he didn't "give a good damn about the so-called 'browning of… https://t.co/oY52sbn8qB" / X HIAS-Annual-Report-2022.pdf About Us | HIAS' Mission & Values | HIAS (40) HOT SPOT on X: "Bibi himself can literally brag to Ben Shapiro that Israel has infiltrated the United States government and no one bats an eye https://t.co/FD6b9wM4bN" / X (58) MiddleMaga.com on X: "@TuckerCarlson I wish I had recorded the look on my face when Tucker said, Greg Abbott is on phone via INDIA.. WTF? Of course he was just recently in ... wait for it.... Israel Texans should be demanding that he wheelchair his ass across the Atlantic Ocean by midnight or resign. https://t.co/4TOApMPLE0" / X Texas governor signs anti-BDS bill on Israel's Independence Day - Israel News - The Jerusalem Post (55) Sarah Fields on X: "“If you were smart enough you would know who I am, but you are really not smart enough to know ow who I am, but soon you are going to know who I am…” Now we know who this illegal immigrant is. Movsum Samadov, also know as Movsum Mardan oglu Samadov. He is the chairman of the… https://t.co/6wDJE1NEfZ" / X Movsum Samadov | USCIRF (55) Liam Cosgrove on X: "https://t.co/SHwtOyTNEH" / X False Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda - Watch Along and Q&A