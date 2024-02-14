The Rafah Super Bowl Massacre, UNRWA Tunnel Claim Further Debunked & Twitter Censors For Zionism

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/14/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v4auter","div":"rumble_v4auter"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (78) Hassan Sadiq on X: "@AdameMedia @elonmusk Where are other comments i can see only three." / X (22) Hassan Sadiq on X: "@AdameMedia @elonmusk Where are other comments i can see only three." / X (65) Hassan Sadiq on X: "@AdameMedia @elonmusk Where are other comments i can see only three." / X GGPbo9dWwAAUFQs (941×1185) (23) Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT. on X: "IOF executed a Palestinian prisoner in cold blood." / X (65) Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis on X: "Elon Musk keeps mass suspending accounts speaking out against Israeli war crimes! This time @AntiZionistLg lost his account and he even had a gold badge, paying $1000/month for “free speech” on @elonmusk’s platform. Is Elon Musk any different than Mark Zuckerberg? https://t.co/WJwqXKPwmh" / X (31) Gentile News Network™ on X: "‼️Gad Saad asks @ElonMusk to shut down @AntiZionistLg. 3 hours later he is suspended. https://t.co/qckN1nieUI" / X (31) Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 on X: "BREAKING 🚨Iraqi traitor @GadSaad admits to being a Mossad agent. https://t.co/GN0xIrYNyA" / X (23) Middle East Observer on X: "⚡️Ex Mossad agent explains : "My job was to label Americans who speak against Israel's actions as antisemites" "Our motto is to decieve" This Mossad social engineering service today is expanded into social media and is stronger than ever. https://t.co/9r0xGjevh9" / X (26) Joe Biden is a WAR CRIMINAL🔻Free Palestine! on X: "Not sure how showing bombs dropping in the distant in Rafah is “gratuitous gore” but we all know what Israel is doing so 🤷🏽‍♀️ #Israel #IsraeliNewNazism #IsraelIsATerroristState https://t.co/BFrNOe2bAC" / X (30) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "@Lukewearechange @AndrewZigmund So now YouTube is the “good guy” too? You know as well as I, they are all compromised. You know this Luke. Including, and most importantly, Twitter. And using this interview to gauge that is like using a White House press briefing to gauge the truth." / X New Tab (63) Lens Veritatis on X: "Israeli influencer & author, Einat Wilf’s, chilling Knesset testimony: - UNRWA must close completely (no replacement) - Palestinian refugee claims are false - They have no right-of-return - Erase #UNRWA refugee records Not extremist, mainstream reality in #Israel. #Gaza https://t.co/rmqouY7Sv2" / X Israel Claims Hamas Tunnel Found Under UNRWA Headquarters - More Israeli Lies Or Genuine Evidence? (52) Arnoud van Doorn on X: "The "Hamas tunnel under the #UNRWA building" in #Gaza debunked. Another #ziowood production. 🤡 They are lying about everything. https://t.co/ipQDmi1SrC" / X (23) Assaf, MD on X: "Three main videos have been released regarding the @UNRWA “tunnel” by Israeli sources. The first two are from the IDF and the last is from a news channel source. These videos have been clipped together to give the appearance of continuity between the solar panel, equipment, and… https://t.co/sitFcCdq1H" / X (18) Craig Murray on X: "The "Hamas tunnel under UNRWA" proclaimed by entire ...