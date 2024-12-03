Trump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the incoming Trump administration, its cabinet picks thus far, and the policy positions they are proposing, as well as those officially put forward by Trump's administration itself. We discuss the possibility of the senate not confirming Trump's original picks and what the implications may be, and the different political ploys that may be underway. We also focus on the possible openings for positive change within Trump's proposed solutions and cabinet picks, objectively compared to/balanced alongside the many warning signs of his very proposals (feigned or otherwise) solidifying a technocratic control grid.
Source Links:
Co-opting Freedom: The Bitcoin Sleight Of Hand & The New AI Control StructureNew TabIssues | Donald J. TrumpWhat Is Agenda47: What To Know About Trump’s Policy AgendaTrump cabinet: Who has joined his team so far?New TabTrump Confirms Plan To Declare National Emergency For "Mass Deportations" Using "Military Assets"(4) Whitney Webb on X: "Under the last Trump administration, then-AG Bill Barr legalized pre-crime prosecutions at the DOJ. In 2019, Trump called on social media to surveil users to identify would-be "mass shooters" before they commit any crime. I now worry that the main AI "predictive policing"," / XMeet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump's 2nd TermThe New Trump Administration & The Technocratic/Zionist Coup Of The United StatesNew Tab(4) Donald J. Trump on X: "The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER. We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they" / XHoward Lutnick and the Commandeering of the Department of Commerce(4) If Americans Knew on X: "The FBI has raided the house of an American journalist over her pro-Palestine work amid the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza. https://t.co/9BZbEZmk35" / X(20) Gerald Celente on X: "Get ready to go to war with Iran...Miriam Adelson is going to make Trump earn that $100M" / X(20) AIPAC Tracker on X: "Donald Trump has selected pro-Israel sycophant Kash Patel for FBI Director: "We need America to wake up and prioritize Israel." https://t.co/vlvyNoJom1" / XNew Tab(30) Disclose.tv on X: "JUST IN - China bans exports of gallium, germanium, antimony, and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications to the United States — AP" / XNew TabThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and RumbleNew TabTrump transition team ethics pledge appears to exclude president-elect | CNN Politics
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post