Vanessa Beeley Interview - Ethnic Cleansing In Syria Carried Out By US/Israeli-backed Extremists

Joining me once again today is Vanessa Beeley, here to follow up on our last two conversations regarding the fall of Syria to the US/Israeli-backed extremists. We first discussed the situation as it was unfolding, then a week later reflecting on what was known at the time. Today we are discussing what we now know about why Syria fell and who was responsible, as well as the predictable ethnic cleansing that is currently taking place at the hands of the very group the US and Israel allowed to take power under a guise of protecting the very Syrians now being slaughtered.
(21) Vanessa Beeley (@VanessaBeeley) / X(100) Vanessa Beeley | SubstackVanessa Beeley Interview - White Helmets Involvement In Organ, Child Trafficking & Disinfo OpsVanessa Beeley Archives - The Last American VagabondVanessa Beeley Interview - The US/Israeli-Backed Regime Change In Syria & Its Zionist BeneficiaryVanessa Beeley Interview - The Truth About What Is Happening In SyriaNew TabThe Zionist-Driven Attack On Free Speech & Over 1,300 Syrians Killed By US/Israeli-Backed ExtremistsAs Israel Further Occupies Syria, Western-Backed ISIS Patch-Wearing Terrorists Begin ExecutionsWhite Helmets Desposing Bodies Syria 2025.mp4New UN report reveals collaboration between Israel and Syrian rebels - The Jerusalem PostExclusive: Israel Is Tending to Wounded Syrian Rebels – Foreign PolicyISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have 'Apologized', Former Defense Minister Says - NewsweekInside Israel’s Secret Program to Back Syrian Rebels – Foreign Policy(25) Israel ישראל on X: "Jihadists in suits are still jihadists. The massacre in Syria proves it. https://t.co/BqJMJWKUOJ" / XThe-alarming-details-of-Israels-future-ambitions-860x452.jpg (860×452)Syria merges Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions | Syria's War News | Al Jazeera‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare - Israel News - Haaretz.comIsrael Was Involved In The Rwandan GenocideHouthi calls Takfiris in Syria tools of foreign powers amid ‘genocide’, warns of consequencesTrump administration releases funding for Syria’s ‘White Helmets’Israel's Open Secret Of Palestinian Organ Theft & The Reality Of Israel's Illegal SettlementsUK unfreezes Syrian central bank assets - Central Banking
