Verified CIA Document Reveals Zionists Willing To “Sacrifice The Jews” In Arab Nations For Agenda

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/10/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v4a2q83","div":"rumble_v4a2q83"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Everything You Need to Know About Week 1 of the 2nd Phase of the #FluorideLawsuit The Last American Vagabond Substack | Substack (19) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "Hey @rumblevideo can you let me know why this video from last night is just frozen and not being allowed to be viewed? If it is a glitch can you un-glitch it for me?https://t.co/vJ64vTcGPt #Rumble" / X Haiti Fights To End Western Exploitation, Congo Continues To Be Manipulated & Israel Defeated Itself Dangerous Organizations and Individuals | Transparency Center New Tab (28) Arnaud Bertrand on X: "The world is indeed changing! Even Bloomberg is now calling to "ditch the ‘Rules-Based International Order’", calling it "an Orwellian linguistic atrocity [that] when used by American diplomats in particular, makes US foreign policy look hypocritical". https://t.co/alMvcAGzQK…" / X (28) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "Yes an important statement, but only after 4 months of allowed genocide and as they are currently still arming Israel. All of which makes this a meaningless self-serving statement meant to avoid accountability as the Zionist agenda becomes further exposed. #GenocideJoe" / X GF7WgfRXAAMSSep (1027×1280) (28) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "I'm sure all the worst violators will sign whatever you put in front of them... then go right back to using your weapons for genocide. Something like this only has meaning if the parties involved have credibility. The words of these gov's have been shown to be meaningless. https://t.co/W1vrtNpZ6w" / X (28) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "These old politicians are either incapable of seeing, or choose not to see, that everything's shifted. This tired inversion of reality is only lauded in Zionist controlled circles & those are dwindling by the day. No one's buying it. #GaslightingForGenocide #ZionismIsNotJudaism" / X (28) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "End Israel's genocide? Nah, let's focus on allowing dead transgender people the ability to alter their pronouns "posthumously". And no, this is not a joke. #TheFallOfSociety https://t.co/ljzSEmfmVt https://t.co/cLvJODmOsf" / X (28) Decensored News on X: "🚨 JUST IN: The ICJ will hold six days of public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion regarding the “legal consequences” of Israel's “policies and practices” in the occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. The hearings begin on Monday, February 19—ten… https://t.co/OA812RmBH9" / X New Tab (28) Decensored News on X: "WATCH: Syria denounces the US for its “vicious aggression” against their country and Iraq this past week (“a blatant violation of international law”), and for its overall destabilizing role in the Middle East “The root causes of conflicts, suffering, and instability in our… https://t.co/17p4ytnw2z" / X Israel bombs central Lebanon during Iranian FM's visit (28) We Are All ❤️🖤🤍💚 on X: "@RothLindberg @tlavagabond third day of attacks on Lebanon" / X