24 IDF Soldiers Killed While Illegally Demolishing Civilian Infrastructure w/ Robert Inlakesh

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/23/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v468fyr","div":"rumble_v468fyr"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (21) Ania Lewandovska🔻 on X: "Netanyahu defines terrorism in this 1987 interview and it is a perfect definition of who he and his fake state are. #IsraeliTerrorists https://t.co/r5BneAnP0H" / X Screen Shot 2024-01-22 at 10.23.58 AM.png (1206×1244) New Tab (21) Megatron on X: "NEW: ⚡ 🇮🇱 The Wall Street Journal: "Israel is failing to destroy Hamas in Gaza" "US intelligence agencies estimate Israel has killed 20% to 30% of Hamas's fighters, falling short of their target to destroy them completely. They estimate Hamas has months of ammunition… https://t.co/3UIfNTXsbn" / X (50) David Roth-Lindberg on X: "🇮🇱 Figures from the Israeli Ministry of Economy: Since the 7th of October: – 7% of the Israeli population have been internally displaced – 14% of dual-citizens have left the country – tourism in Israel has plummeted by 70-75%" / X New Tab (63) Eylon Levy on X: "The @IDF has released ten names. They were reservists. On October 6, they were living ordinary lives and were plucked out of their jobs and relationships to defend their country. We’re all shattered." / X (63) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "@EylonALevy liar. Controlled demolition of civilian homes, which they were doing, is a war crime. https://t.co/gVBSDBBcCC" / X (47) Eylon Levy on X: "The most difficult press briefing I’ve ever delivered: started reading the names of the 24 ⁦@IDF⁩ soldiers we lost in the last 24 hours, including 21 in a single incident. We salute them for their heroism and grieve with their broken families. 🕯️💔 https://t.co/zc2aUpm05z" / X (22) Israel Defense Forces on X: "21 IDF soldiers were killed in action yesterday (Monday) as they continued to operate against Hamas centers of gravity in southern Gaza. Based on the information available at this stage, the troops were operating in eastern Gaza near Khan Younis. The forces were operating to…" / X (20) Hillel Fuld on X: "21 dead IDF soldiers? Why? Because the IDF cares about Gaza civilians so instead of bombing from the air, they sent in soldiers by foot. Instead of risking Palestinian life, Israel is risking its own children. And yet? The morally deprived world yells genocide. If Israel was… https://t.co/v5IVjjDcch" / X (45) Naks Bilal on X: "21 IDF soldiers were killed after houses they lined w/ mines collapsed following fire from Hamas. Why were they lining houses with mines? I’ve seen analysts speak of discipline and clearing mistakes today, but the IDF committing a war crime is the more pressing issue. 🧵 1/" / X (64) Tali 🪬🌶️🪁 on X: "Seeing as this public diary entry names battalions and even a commander, I figured evidence is important to preserve. Here's the archived link https://t.co/7S4SfHgviv" / X (22) Daniella Modos - Cutter -SEN on X: "🔺Rabbi Avraham Zerbiv, an Israeli military officer, says they will make Gaza go through the biblical ten plagues as Jews did back in Egypt. “There will be ten plagues in this war, as there were ten plagues in Egypt before.