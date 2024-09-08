Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - See Beyond The Duopoly & Take Responsibility For Your Future

Joining me today is Catherine Austin Fitts, here to discuss the the upcoming election, the problem of the two party illusion, and how we must remove the propaganda-laden political veil from our eyes and recognize that one president cannot change the broken-by-design system in which we find ourselves (even if they truly wanted to) and take back responsibility for our future from career politicians, oligarchs, and technocrats who care only about their own power and control. We also discuss the impending digital control structure being built around us -- by both the Left and the Right (otherwise simply known as Your Government) -- as we are inundated by never ending indoctrination in the form of corporate media (MSM) and mainstream alternative media (MAM) -- as well as the solutions to overcome this imminent risk.
Source Links:
(17) Dr. Jill Stein🌻 on X: "If it sounds like Democrats and Republicans are reading from the same script, it’s because they both work for the same donors. https://t.co/QZrKKODK94" / XSolari Report – Actionable Intelligence to Live a Free & Inspired LifeNew TabThe Man Behind Trump’s VP Pick: It’s Worse Than You Think(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Here's a Trump video suggesting we "close up the Internet" & that you're "foolish" for free speech concerns. And another suggesting the gov "take the guns first & go through due process second." You might not be surprised to learn Kamala shares these views. #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/k9eKPmwYXE" / XWeaponized Migration & Experimentation - Tools For Subversion, Division & Manufacturing ConsentThe SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDsTwitter Still Using AU10TIX & Israeli Soldiers Arrested For Gang Rape Protected By LeadershipNew TabThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and Rumble(17) American Values 🗽 on X: "RFK Jr. at Bitcoin Conference 2024: “President Nixon took us off the gold standard in 1971 to finance the Vietnam War. Since then, the Dollar’s purchasing power has been in precipitous decline. The Fed has engineered an uber-efficient money-printing machine to perpetrate the https://t.co/7Jk3OGH7hw" / XQuestions for RFK Regarding Your Proposed Bitcoin Executive Orders – Solari Report(17) The Solari Report on X: "Never permit an all digital financial system. Protect cash and checks. Zero integrity + speed is not "safe and effective"" / XTrump says he mulls Jamie Dimon for US Treasury, won't try ousting Fed's Powell | Reuters(17) The Solari Report on X: "Two important questions: How was Netanyahu's syndicate involved in the $21 trillion missing from the US government? How much of that money went to building out Israel's cybersecurity infrastructure and Bitcoin/crypto markets?" / XNew TabThe Rise Of Technocratic Regime Change & DOJ Indictment Ensnares Right-Wing InfluencersU.S. Investors Could Bankrupt Honduras, With Biden Administration SupportCrisis of Honduras democracy has roots in US tacit support for 2009 coup | Honduras | The GuardianHonduras Próspera peter thiel - Brave SearchBillionaires Are Suing the Honduran Government for Blocking Their Profit-Making Scheme(17) sarah on X: "Honduras has withdrawn its ambassador from Israel in protest of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. https://t.co/hmSA0H5DAZ" / XUS/Israeli 5th Generation Warfare - Israeli Bots, Destabilizing Propaganda & Digital Regime ChangeThe Rise Of Partisan Psychological Warfare & Israel's Latest School Massacre Narrative Falls ApartNew TabThe Israeli Election Interference and Psychological Operation Industrial ComplexHow Israel Uses The US #TwoPartyIllusion To Divide, Destabilize & Control Policy(17) Derrick Broze on X: "Announcing the Independent Media Alliance: Myself, @_whitneywebb & @TLAVagabond are organizing an alliance of independent media specifically focused on individuals who have been consistently correct and principled in their reporting on 3 core issues: 1. COVID1984 2. Israeli's" / XNew Tab(17) The Last American Vagabond on X: "“Never Doubt That a Small Group of Thoughtful, Committed Citizens Can Change the World; Indeed, It’s the Only Thing That Ever Has”" / X
Summary – Going Direct Reset – Going Direct
Catherine Austin Fitts Interview - See Beyond The Duopoly & Take Responsibility For Your Future