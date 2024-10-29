Playback speed
Derrick Broze Debates Ian Carroll - Is Donald Trump The “Lesser Of Two Evils”?

Written by Derrick Broze
The Last American Vagabond
Oct 29, 2024
10
Transcript

On October 28th, 2024, TLAV lead writer Derrick Broze and researcher Ian Carroll discussed the 2024 election and the often repeated claim that Donald Trump is the "lesser of two evils". Ian shared how he went from quietly supporting Robert F. Kennedy's Independent Presidential run to openly supporting his effort. In the end, Carroll embraced Trump's campaign because he believes that Trump will potentially be slightly better than a Harris administration. Derrick presented numerous points countering this notion, including debunking claims that Trump is anti-war, the Zionist influence on Trump's campaign, Trump's relationship with Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, his actions during COVID1984, and Trump's calls for limiting freedom of speech.

Journalist Derrick Broze (The Conscious Resistance Network) and researcher Ian Carroll (Cancel This Clothing) come together for a dialogue on the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

