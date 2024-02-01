Russian ICJ Victory, Chinese Uyghurs And Hypocrisy & Israel Openly Starving Hostages/Palestine Alike

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/1/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v487615","div":"rumble_v487615"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Derrick Broze Interview - Day 1 #FluorideTrial: The Government Fights To Keep Your Water Unsafe (43) Ne Viola Cenzor on X: "@TLAVagabond Are you and France the only entities covering this story?" / X Monsanto ordered to pay $ 2.25 billion to a former Roundup user, the biggest fine ever imposed on his weedkiller | FranceSoir The Complete History Of Monsanto, "World’s Most Evil Corporation" Stephanie Seneff/Denis Rancourt Roundtable - Glyphosate, mRNA & Spike Proteins Destroying Your Body Monsanto Archives - The Last American Vagabond New Tab (77) Elon Musk on X: "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal." / X (76) Elon Musk on X: "The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection." / X (50) RichPeopleWeekly on X: "@enhanced_games You're right, to an extent. Choice is ideal, until certain people deem it not to be. In case you were wondering where normalizing bioenhancement leads to, you may want to understand the reality of the situation a bit better. Bread and circus upsells the idea while vultures circle https://t.co/KwLWJ6kubr" / X Compulsory moral bioenhancement should be covert - PubMed Our Team - Enhanced Games. A Better Version of the Olympic Games. Billionaire Peter Thiel Backs Doping-Friendly Olympics Rival — What To Know About The ‘Enhanced Games’ New Tab (78) Luther ‘Ćyrus’ on X: "Source: https://t.co/klLRxyqjhN" / X Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting (65) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "And they are #Baffled guys, just baffled. https://t.co/baWFztusn5 https://t.co/ZZ6tyVjI4r" / X Latest numbers for Canada’s fertility rate show all-time low, largest decline since 1970s baby bust - The Globe and Mail California may expand who can issue psychiatric 5150 holds New Tab (120) Uh oh on X: "@ShannonJoyRadio @TLAVagabond @libertytarian How is this any different from Nukem' Haley? 🤔" / X (121) 🥖🎪 on X: "Victoria Nuland landed in Kiev and started issuing threats towards Russia she can’t back up https://t.co/EaiMB9HMui" / X (41) Arnaud Bertrand on X: "Wow, stunning Russian victory at the ICJ in a case Ukraine launched against them https://t.co/UzVivM4qcE The ICJ "tossed out most of Ukraine’s pleas" regarding Russia being a "terrorist state" (they only ruled that Russia had failed “to take measures to investigate") and…" / X UN top court rejects most of Ukraine’s ‘terror financing’ case against Russia (7) 'Clearly a victory for Russia' as ICJ dismisses bulk of Ukraine's terror case against Russia - YouTube (81) Megatron on X: "BREAKING: 🇺🇸 ⚡ 🇮🇷 A War between U.S.