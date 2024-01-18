Scott C. Smith Interview – EPA & Norfolk Southern Continue To Hide East Palestine’s Dioxin Poisoning

Joining me once again today is Scott C. Smith, now CEO of US BioSolutions, here to discuss the ongoing cover up of the seemingly intensifying dioxin contamination problem in East Palestine that followed what was ruled an "unnecessary burn" of the now understood to be "treated" vinyl chloride. We also discuss how the EPA has been involved in censoring him on social media for continuing to highlight his provable findings, and how the clean up effort only spread the dioxin problem across state lines due to the willful negligence of the EPA -- at the very least. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v458xn6","div":"rumble_v458xn6"}); Source Links: Scott C. Smith Interview - The East Palestine Diaster And The Continuing EPA Cover Up (55) Scott C. Smith (@WaterWarriorOne) / X (10) Scott C. Smith on X: "Part 1: Link to Press Release & Evidence: FOIA for EPA Records on Facebook Censorship of East Palestine Posts Filed: https://t.co/VPTxjgEg13 Is the @EPA working with @facebook & the battalions of lobbyists/PR people at @nscorp to censor my posts along with others about getting…" / X (22) Scott C. Smith on X: "Part 1 of 2: On March 17, 2023, I did this interview with @willcain on @FoxNews about #eastpalestine - Now, after the @GovAcctProj / @lesleyfpacey 's recent FOIA lawsuit with the @EPA we know a Barbara McCree, with title of Multi-Media Communications, with an EPA e-mail… https://t.co/QOmDykyjQo" / X (18) Scott C. Smith on X: "Part 2 of 2: Here is the actual Barbara McCree e-mail from her EPA e-mail address written 3 days after my interview with @willcain on @FoxNews looking for my personal information. Shortly, after March 20, 2023, the smear and defamation campaign against me from the EPA and… https://t.co/zzcvEPXVCC" / X FOIA for EPA Records on Facebook Censorship of East Palestine Posts Filed - Government Accountability Project Scientists Don't Know How Bad Chemical Disasters Really Are | HuffPost Impact FOIA-EPA-Commuications-Regarding-Facebook- (21) Andrew Whelton 🔥💧❄️🌪 on X: "New @GRIST report almost 1 year after the chemical spill and chemical fires in #Ohio that were discussed globally. ➡️Five states were impacted. ➡️Chemical exposures occurred for months. ➡️Improper air testing equipment was used. ➡️Answers lacking... #EastPalestine #disaster" / X Is East Palestine safe after the 2023 Ohio train derailment? Depends on whom you ask. | Grist Investigation Found East Palestine "Controlled Burn" Unnecessary (Norfolk Lied) & Israel Bombs Syria Up To 14,000% More Dioxins In East Palestine Homes Compared To Control & The France Psyop EPA Forcing Ohio Toxic Waste On Facilities Not Able To Process Dioxins/PFAS The Clean Harbors Waste Disposal Ohio Scandal, Azov Hong Kong Protesters & Ideological Subversion Norfolk Southern CEO testifies about Ohio train derailment - 3/9 (FULL LIVE STREAM) - YouTube Long-range Air Transport of Dioxin from North American Sources to Ecologically Vulnerable Receptors in Nunavut, Arctic Canada Military Burn Pits and Cancer Risk | American Cancer Society | American Cancer Society (27) Scott Smith | LinkedIn https://prospect.org/environment/2023-03-03-cteh-contractor-air-monitoring-east-palestine/ Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation (3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)