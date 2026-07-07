The Ongoing Engineered Division Of The United States: Fake Patriots Vs Fake Patriots

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/5/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Israel To Begin Moving Palestinians To Concentration Camps & The US Government Fire Sale

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It Is Time For A New Revolution - July 4th https://t.co/fzB5yDbViu #July4th https://t.co/V1cxM2jVE4” / X

National Guard members on patrol in Memphis fatally shoot man during pursuit, police say | PBS News

(6) Jason Bassler on X: “What better way to celebrate the 4th of July?! 😎💥 https://t.co/bpRwYtLSSK” / X

(11) Navigating The Lies on X: “What better way to get PsyOp’d into speeding up the implementation of the surveillance state. The more we rebel against the surveillance state, the more the surveillance state is justified” / X

(16) Axiomatic Enemy of the State on X: “The police bragged that you’re just tax cattle in an open-air dystopian surveillance prison. Oh, and btw, they still harassed the wrong person.” / X

‘You Can’t Hide’: Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World’s Largest Spy Satellite Network

The NRO Story: A Conversation with Dr. Chris Scolese - YouTube

(12) Wyatt Reed on X: “Wild video shows British cops in an unmarked car detaining a jogger with a Palestine flag because he “flagged up in [their] live facial recognition” system. “We stop a lot of people that have done nothing wrong whatsoever,” he explains. https://t.co/fxSc5F43Na” / X

(17) HighImpactFlix on X: “Flock is not the only company surveilling you, collecting and storing your data. Elon Musk is doing it too with every one of his Tesla’s. There are 0ver 100,000 flock cameras installed and operational in the US. At the same time, there are 2 to 3 MILLION Teslas on America’s” / X

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

(12) Jason Bassler on X: “In case you missed it... Palantir and Nvidia are partnering to build sovereign AI systems for U.S. gov’t agencies and critical infrastructure. Two of the biggest beneficiaries of federal contracts are merging to build a “secure AI engine” for the state. What could go wrong? https://t.co/70gUO3ry6x” / X

Palantir and NVIDIA Team Up to Operationalize AI — Turning Enterprise Data Into Dynamic Decision Intelligence | NVIDIA Newsroom

(17) Jimmy Dore on X: “Just like Obama was the perfect person to dissipate the Occupy Wall St Protests & bail out the banks cuz he silenced the natural “left” opposition to those things, Trump is the perfect person to dissipate the natural right wing opposition to a surveillance state:” / X

You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel’s Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

Don’t Like Car License Plate Readers Invading Your Privacy? It’s About To Get A Lot Worse

The US Government’s New Multimodal “Next Generation Automated Biometric Identification System” - The Last American Vagabond

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “And if they did so today you’d call them traitors and terrorists, you utter frauds.” / X

(12) Wajib Ul Cuddle on X: “@BasedTorba bit the bullet https://t.co/iAEcW9g7BC” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Tell us again about the religious fanatics running Iran Stephen. Only one country (and those it controls) believe that an end times prophecy is being fulfilled right now, and it’s not Iran.” / X

(19) Matt Agorist on X: “”It’s a big F**king club and you ain’t in it.”“ / X

(19) Julian Andreone on X: “The PERFECT microcosm. Happy 250” / X

(12) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Mike Huckabee is celebrating America’s 250th birthday by fawning over the President of Israel, claiming that the United States and Israel are one body with the same values. Truly pathetic. “Our two nations draw from the same wellsprings of the Bible.” https://t.co/PhQyi6caIs” / X

(6) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Christian Zionists are now attempting to rewrite American history by claiming that nearly everything about the original United States came from ancient Israel. They claim the original 13 colonies were influenced primarily by Jewish traditions. “Many colonists saw themselves as https://t.co/xS1qybuLMQ” / X

(19) Prem Thakker on X: “He’s taken billions of US tax dollars, his soldiers & terrorist settlers have killed Americans with no consequences, and now — the day after America’s “Independence Day” — he’s happily welcomed on an American TV network to lecture millions of Americans about their opinions” / X

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The Tech Founder Creating an Army of AI Influencers

Hundreds of Fake Pro-Trump Avatars Emerge on Social Media - The New York Times

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(12) Nick Cruse 🥋 on X: ““The 2nd amendment exists so Americans can stand up to a tyrannical government!” Meanwhile this is how Americans use their guns instead of overthrowing the Epstein regime” / X

(18) Modern McCarthyist ☭⃠ on X: ““You have no jurisdiction over Americans and we will not cooperate with any investigations” https://t.co/sxenTfr7em” / X

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(12) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Also, those are French planes and it was not set up by Trump. @bennyjohnson is a fraud of the highest order. https://t.co/RENrOF1drn” / X

Patrouille de France - Wikipedia

“”Liberté 250”: Watch the Patrouille de France Fly Over the East Coast | La France aux États-Unis

(18) Lucius Flavius Silva on X: “Benny Johnson is goyslop in human form. This flyover was organized months ago and included planes from Canada, France, Britain, and (ugh) the UAE as part of the Sail250 celebration, which started planning in 2023. The idea that it was Trump flexing at Mamdani is retarded.” / X

(19) Wu Tang is for the Children on X: “For the morons out there….it’s called a “partner desk”….google is free!” / X

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(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: “What do you think guys? Is this stupidity? Incompetence? Or is someone pulling his strings? https://t.co/Uj8Kbe7csr” / X

(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: ““A thousand years”? They can’t be this stupid. Someone want to tell him about the Empire that preceded the US experiment?” / X

(13) Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@POTUS: “In America, we speak ENGLISH because that is the language of our founding — and for a thousand years, that has been the language of FREEDOM.” 🇺🇸 https://t.co/S7OuE1eawU” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “It’s sad how little many of the team sport partisans understand the basic foundational tenets they pretend to be protecting. Most of what this admin does either undermines or entirely destroys the very principles they claim to be fighting for. It’s hypocrisy but mostly stupidity.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Trump is all about Freedom™ (*Actual freedom not guaranteed. Some limitations may apply)” / X

James Madison’s Proposed Amendments to the Constitution, June 8, 1787

Declaration of Independence: A Transcription | National Archives

Jefferson’s Letter to the Danbury Baptists (June 1998) - Library of Congress Information Bulletin

(21) Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) on X: “This is decades of poor education, Fox News and lead in your drinking water. No reasonable person can see this and not consider it a profound mental illness.” / X

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(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “When you’re failing this badly, back to basics.” / X

(21) Truthstream Media on X: “@WhiteHouse The 50s called; they want their propaganda back.” / X

(21) Daniel McAdams on X: “This makes no sense. Where are the communists? I only see the oligarchs who run the corporatocracy as the mortal threats to liberty.” / X

(21) Speaker Mike Johnson on X: “This election year is no longer just a contrast between common sense and crazy. It’s now common sense vs. COMMUNISM, and the barbarians are inside the gate. This Democrat Party is now run by Marxists! https://t.co/YVhCQ15Dal” / X

(21) Joe Walsh on X: “1. Communism is utterly un-American. 2. Authoritarianism/fascism is utterly un-American too. 3. The Democratic Party is not Communist. Not yet. Not even close. 4. The Republican Party IS authoritarian/fascist. RIGHT NOW. So…which party is the greater threat to America?” / X

(21) The Secret Sun Speaks on X: “Stop trying to apologize. Stop trying to explain. Stop trying to debate. The time for trying to reason with these people is over. They only see it as an invitation for further attack.” / X

(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Despite this being a constitutionally protected act, I bet Trump agrees with this Rabbi. What do you think? https://t.co/xVBZMCdClE” / X

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(21) Ted Cruz on X: “How is this possibly real?” / X

White House Announces U.S. Delegation to Shimon Peres’s Funeral. But Why Isn’t Chuck Schumer on the List? - Tablet Magazine

Shimon Peres from the perspective of his victims | The Electronic Intifada

The Deir Yassin massacre: Why it still matters 75 years later | Israel-Palestine conflict News | Al Jazeera

‘Tantura’ director: Israelis have been lied to for years about alleged 1948 massacre | The Times of Israel

1948: Creation & Catastrophe (Full documentary) - YouTube

The Deir Yassin, Jerusalem massacre of women and children | Full Documentary - YouTube

(21) Ihab Hassan on X: “HORRIFIC: An Israeli soldier stopped a Palestinian vehicle in the town of Qalandia in the West Bank, threw a stun grenade into the car while the passengers were still inside, and then shut the door on them. https://t.co/v9Hb8wJeNE” / X

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(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Good God. Ya mean all those Iranian civilians Mark? The ones you all pretend you’re saving from their “terrorist” leaders?” / X

The Last American Vagabond on X: “No, that’s the controlled US gov’s America. “Antifa”, “Patriot Front”, etc., most Americans (left, right, or aware of the illusion) don’t support the extremes on either side, but support their right to demonstrate nonetheless. Stop falling for their #DivideAndConquer tactics.” / X

The Last American Vagabond on X: “For those who have forgotten, this story was long ago broken down as the US government manipulation that it is. Not one side or the other, but the government against you. Wake up #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/sA14PWlrQi “The Patriot Front, January 6th & The “Vanilla ISIS”” / X

The Patriot Front, January 6th & The “Vanilla ISIS” Psyop

The Last American Vagabond on X: “The “antifa” of the right. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

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(21) Brett Meiselas on X: “I was told during the Biden admin by MAGA that these were feds. Why would Trump do this???” / X

The Last American Vagabond on X: “@johnrich @TMZ So Bessent? Or is that a Soros connection that we’re supposed to ignore?” / X

(2) Sean Patrick Hazlett on X: “LOL. Either this is funded by the Southern Poverty Law Center or is an FBI op. There is no other possibility.” / X

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(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “I guess @BasedMikeLee does not think MAGA are patriots. https://t.co/giLSigItIA” / X

(2) :D on X: “@TLAVagabond @BasedMikeLee I dont call them MAGA because amaerica has been bought by Israel, since its founding. I would call them America Firsters, maga means people have a time in America they want to return to. So unless you mean 1776 its still government corruption.” / X

(12) Sidney Powell 🇺🇸 Attorney, Author, Gladiator on X: “Real #patriots don’t wear masks or dress alike. Who is doing this? And who is paying for it❓ @CowboyLogic_RAV @annvandersteel @BrandonStraka @scrowder” / X

(2) Fletch17 on X: “Remember this one! Patriot front march…….. Patriots don’t wear masks, feds do!!!!!!!! Another reason they are pushing for masks again so they can do nefarious things. Head on a swivel! Cameras on at ALL times!!!!!! https://t.co/A9Oq0qW507” / X

(2) Tom Nichols on X: “Patriots don’t cover their faces moving among their fellow citizens in their own country.” / X

(2) Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 on X: “When “Patriot Front” stops wearing face masks, let us know. Until then, no one believes that they are true American Right-wing conservative patriots. Clearly a fed op, clearly used to sabotage and defame the conservative movement. Real patriots don’t wear masks during public” / X

(2) 🇺🇸 🍑Catherine🍑 🇺🇸 on X: “It really doesn’t take a genius to see that this “Patriot Front” are feds. This is the making of a Biden campaign ad. Real patriots don’t wear masks. Real patriots don’t all wear tan slacks. And notice there’s not a one that isn’t in great shape. This is the FBI.” / X

(2) 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 on X: “Here come the Fake Fed Bois… We need a Kash confirmation yesterday… identify every single one of these morons… Patriots DO NOT WEAR MASKS‼️ https://t.co/3y7MQf5nLz” / X

(2) Muscular Christian on X: “Real Patriots don’t wear masks and don’t have Feds to coverup their identities. Obvious False Flag. “Antifa” show up at every Trump Rally ‘to punch Nazis’ but never counter protest Patriot Front-in. If Patriot Front were real Patriots, the far Left would unmask & DOX! That https://t.co/et7PaR1oxG” / X

(2) Ed G on X: “@BasedMikeLee Patriots don’t wear masks. So these aren’t patriots. Thanks for clearing that up, Mikey. https://t.co/BFhFb3vfxi” / X

(2) Scelata, a sinner on X: “You heard it right here, folks, from Mike Lee. PATRIOTS DONT WEAR MASKS https://t.co/QhPqZGqZxW” / X

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(2) Seattle Extremist on X: “How do you know Patriot Front is fake? If they were legit, the media would be in a feeding frenzy to find out who is funding them, there would be endless efforts to infiltrate with hidden cameras to capture compromising and embarrassing conversations, relentless efforts to dox” / X

(2) Elizabeth Burns on X: “@pepesgrandma @OcrazioCornPop Yep. https://t.co/vcIPlS65E8” / X

(2) Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) on X: “.@SenMikeLee and Fox News host @IngrahamAngle both claimed the Patriot Affront march through DC on the Fourth of July was really an Antifa rouse. That’s interesting. So Antifa dressed up in Patriot Affront uniforms and tricked the founder of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau, to https://t.co/pwkKhvx3eg” / X

(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “A not ridiculous person is outraged that this happens on ALL sides, not only the politically convenient ones. #TwoPartyIllusion” / X

(6) JP Sears on X: “I pressed JD Vance pretty hard on the Epstein coverup, Israel, and the Iran war in this exclusive interview. He cracked a little bit. https://t.co/owjwCF6Vvl” / X

DeFlock Maps | ALPR Camera Map & Privacy Routes

(21) Alex Taliadoros on X: “You arrested a student for writing a column in her school newspaper. https://t.co/sD1G3KcVgp” / X

(5) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Hegseth appoints Marc Andreessen to the “Defense Policy Board.” Technocracy is rolling out before our eyes and far too many can’t stop fighting over manufactured nonsense long enough to do anything about it. https://t.co/H5B69Pz0yf #Detachment201 https://t.co/f7F9M5E7WD” / X

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Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948

Azov Battalion Tie To Charlottesville/CIA & Ukraine TV Host Calls For “Killing Children” If Russian

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