The Pirate Stream: Dialectical Dissidents – Episode 23

Join us on today's episode of The Pirate Stream - Dialectical Dissidents. Pirate Stream Media is a new platform of dedicated content creators focused on circumventing the tightly controlled, manipulated, and outright censored media space of today (both corporate and independent media) with a commitment to objectivity, integrity, and a stark awareness of the two party illusion. The Pirate Stream, is our flagship podcast. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v47pvr0","div":"rumble_v47pvr0"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Texas Border Crisis The New Jan 6th & ICJ Rules Israel Genocide Accusation Has Merit Suspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & "UNRWA Is Hamas" Exposed As Israeli Operation New Tab (21) UnBaffle.me on X: "@unlimited_ls I find it telling/interesting that MAGA seems to be the only ones making any effort to unmask these "far right extremists"." / X (20) Unlimited L's on X: "🚨'Patriot Front' Group That Marched at World Trade Center Has Blank License Plates on Their Vehicles https://t.co/Y3aOJWEPO1" / X (33) Champagne Joshi on X: "More proof of the FBI infiltrating and eventually controlling as well as directing groups of Nazi’s. This is only two of dozens of instances of this happening but some people on this app seem desperate to have you believe it couldn’t possibly be going on in 2024. Now why would… https://t.co/ZS1x6rn9t0" / X How an FBI Informant Created One of Largest Nazi Groups in U.S. History | The Libertarian Institute Azov Battalion Tie To Charlottesville/CIA & Ukraine TV Host Calls For "Killing Children" If Russian The Patriot Front, January 6th & The "Vanilla ISIS" Psyop Not Just Azov: Documents Prove The CIA Has Been Cultivating Fascism In Ukraine Since At Least 1948 PATCON January 6th Was Always A Very Clear Government Operation & Important TN Bill/Dioxin Follow Up How/Why The FBI Manufactures Terrorism & Trans Activists Want To Force Attendance To Drag Story Time Parents Catch FBI In Plot To Force Mentally Ill Son To Be A Right Wing Terrorist How the FBI Created a Terrorist - The Intercept Why Does the FBI Have to Manufacture its Own Plots if Terrorism and ISIS Are Such Grave Threats? - The Intercept New Tab Cureus | COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign | Article Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults - ScienceDirect Age-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population - ScienceDirect Dissecting "Disease X" and the Pandemic Agreement Sci-Hub | Summit proceedings: Biomedical countermeasure development for emerging vector-borne viral diseases | 10.1016/j.vaccine.2019.08.061 Screen Shot 2024-01-27 at 11.59.58 AM.png (2720×1260) Safety and immunogenicity of VLPCOV-02, a SARS-CoV-2 self-amplifying RNA vaccine with a modified base, 5-methylcytosine: iScience UBS-seq: An ultrafast bisulfite sequencing method more accurately detecting 5-methylcytosine in DNA and RNA | Research Communities by Springer Nature BREAKING COVID-19 News! Germany’s Top Professors In Chemistry Calls For Investigations Into “Unwanted Proteins” in COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines! - Thailand Medical News Chemiker zu mRNA-Impfstoff: Welche Folgen haben ungewünschte Proteine? Gain-Of-Function's Newest "Brain Virus" & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control... Everything