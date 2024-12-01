Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria

Joining me today is independent investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, here to break down the situation in Syria, wherein a renewed effort appears to be underway to destabilize and possibly further occupy the country. Vanessa and Ryan discuss the recent events in Syria (and Georgia), currently being described by many online as an "invasion" or a "coup", and Vanessa (reporting from Syria) reveals that the truth on the ground is quite a bit different, as tends to be the case in today's hyper-propagandized world.
Source Links:
(100) Vanessa Beeley | Substack(21) Vanessa Beeley (@VanessaBeeley) / XNew TabSyrian rebels enter Aleppo for first time in eight years during shock offensive | CNNMilitant groups launch large-scale offensive against Syrian army(42) Vanessa Beeley on X: "Information on #Aleppo from 25th Brigade soldier now in New Aleppo. 1. Videos were made by terrorist sleeper cells already in #Aleppo 2. The 25th Brigade under General Saleh Al Abdullah are reassuring Syrians in Aleppo that the few terrorists who managed to enter will be https://t.co/LR9qj0qZcc" / X(54) Vanessa Beeley on X: "A doctor affiliated with the terrorists posted a video from the University Hospital in Aleppo City begging for help after the hospital was overwhelmed with dead and wounded HTS terrorists. #Aleppo #Syria https://t.co/gBPwjVpsqr" / X(45) Vanessa Beeley on X: "Central Damascus. No "coup". Calm and peaceful. #Syria will never fall https://t.co/takewXzlG3" / XNew Tab(54) Vanessa Beeley on X: "This image of a dead Jolani is AI generated. There is still no confirmation of his death in a bombing of a central command HQ for the terrorists. From last night ⬇️ Special sources in Idlib: - A central command headquarters of the terrorist organisation "Jabhat al-Nusra" in https://t.co/eNGUmeYSiP" / XNew Tab(50) Patrick Henningsen on X: "Lord help us - the notorious “White Helmets” agitprop theatre group is back in business. Looks like their production budget has been cut, not as many extras as usual on this scene…" / XFalse Flag Fail: How Syrian Civilians Derailed White Helmet 'Chemical' Stunt in Eastern Ghouta - 21st Century WireYou searched for white helmets - The Last American VagabondNew Tab(29) Rania Khalek on X: "Here are some supporters of the Syrian opposition in conversation with the Israeli Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee. One of them is heaping praise on him. This is the man who tweets our displacement orders before bombing our homes in Gaza and Lebanon. Painful to watch. https://t.co/EB5BHGvfTv" / XSyria's Rukban Now Little More Than a US-Controlled Concentration Camp - and the Pentagon Won't Let Refugees Leavegreater israel - Brave SearchFalse Flags: A Secret History of Al Qaeda - Watch Along and Q&A
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post