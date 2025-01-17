Mark Goodwin Interview - Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?

Joining me today Mark Goodwin, former editor of Bitcoin Magazine, author, and current writer for Unlimited Hangout, here to discuss what has become a very contentious topic, Bitcoin. Long has the origin of Bitcoin been a topic of discussion, debate, and even drawing lines in the sand. The reason for this is largely due to the justifiable concern that the enigmatic "Satoshi Nakomoto" -- the pseudonym that we associate with the founding of Bitcoin -- might be nothing more than a thin veneer hiding a long-planned government operation. That debate alone has caused major shifts in the blockchain/cryptocurrency communities. Then there is the next important question to ask: Even if this was started as a government operation (similar to many tools we use to fight back today, such as the internet itself) can it still be used or possibly altered in order to fight back? We cover this and much more today as we dive through the history of Bitcoin, the many ways that it is currently being used by the incoming Trump administration, and what the future may hold down that path.
Source Links:
